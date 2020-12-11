Close

Smithfield is about to get a brand new ramen and cocktail bar

By Rory Cashin

December 11, 2020 at 1:06pm

To paraphrase a famous Prince song: "Let's get to ramen!"

Great news for two subsets of people:

1 - if you've ever been to Soup Ramen in Dun Laoghaire and wish there was a second outlet for it somewhere in Dublin, and

2- if you're a lover of ramen and cocktails

The folks behind Soup Ramen are setting up a brand new outlet in Smithfield, simply and cleverly named Soup Two.

Soup Ramen describes itself as "a neighbourhood restaurant serving up ramen, fermented foods, kombucha and cocktails in a casual dining environment. Whether you’re running for a quick meal or you have all night to enjoy company, we’re here for you", and we're guessing Soup Two will be pretty similar!

From the pics of behind the scenes of the new restaurant, it appears the Soup Two will be setting up shop on the corner of Kings Inn Street, making it neighbours with Smithfield favourite Bonobo.

They state on social that they expect to be opening around "Christmas 2020", so that really should be any day now! Smithfield locals, keep an eye out!

Main image via Instagram/@SoupRamenBar

