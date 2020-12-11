WATCH: Mother and Daithí team up for powerful "love letter to the dance floor"

This will make you long for a great night out.

If you're one of the many, many people in Ireland who misses a great night out, and are excited about the potential of getting back to a pub, bar, nightclub, house party, or whatever you'd like without the concern of standing too close to someone else, then this is definitely the pick-me-up you need right now.

A collaboration between Irish producer Daithí, videographer Joe McGovern, with words by Cormac Cashman, voice by actor Shaun Dunne, the video We Will Dance Again will make you massively nostalgic for nights on the dance floor.

Cormac Cashman told Hot Press the following about the video:

"There is something magic about people being together on a dance floor. It unites us. Club culture is about shared experience with like minded people through music, dance and a shared sense of community.

"I wanted to write a love letter to the dance floor. This piece was a shout out to everyone on stage, everyone behind the scenes and for those who miss having a dance together.

"It’s for everyone, whatever your dance floor is. It’s about hope and reassurance. We will be together again in a meaningful way and we will dance again."

Watch the video in full below:

