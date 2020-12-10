Lovin Games Weekly - The most anticipated game of 2020 is finally here

After eight long years, it is finally here!

It feels like we've been saying "It is finally here!" a lot in 2020.

We said it about The Last Of Us Part II.

We said it when the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X arrived.

And now, here we are again, for this week's game of the week. But after first hearing about it eight years ago, we think we're allowed to repeat ourselves. It is finally here!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cyberpunk 2077

First announced in 2012 (!?!), it feels almost unreal that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here. The new project from the makers of The Witcher series places you in the futuristic, neon-drenched, Blade Runner-esque setting of Night City, you play as a cybernetically-augmented "fixer", who has been assigned a specific top-secret mission that involves the biggest tech corporation in town.

Cards on the table, we haven't played enough of the game to give it a full review ourselves (yet), but based off the 47 reviews currently live on Metacritic at the time of writing, the game has an average score of 91%, so it looks like we may have another 2020 masterpiece on our hands.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia from today (Thursday, November 10), with the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions due for release in 2021.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Scott Pilgrim vs The World re-release date announced

First released in 2010 to coincide with the cult hit movie (based on the cult hit graphic novels), the video game version of Scott Pilgrim was pretty much wiped from existence in 2014, making it next to impossible to actually play anymore. It was a real shame, as the game received some incredibly positive reviews, mixing the old school side-scrolling beat-em-ups like Streets Of Rage with the unique sense of humour of the Scott Pilgrim stories.

However, mostly because it was perceived to simply not make enough money (not hugely dissimilar to the movie itself), it was taken away from us, and in the years since then it has developed a huge cult following, many of whom really, REALLY wanted Ubisoft to bring it back.

And now here we are, six years later, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game: The Complete Edition is actually on the way! The game will be available on Stadia, Switch, PS4, PC, and Xbox One from Thursday, January 14.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Dark Souls III: Deluxe Edition (PS4)

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on a PS5 in the run-up to Christmas and took our advice and invested in the remake of Demon's Souls, then there is a chance that you want get your hands on another, equally tough-as-nails medieval action slasher.

Look no further than Dark Souls III, the high point in the "I'm going to burn my controller and bury the ashes in the garden" level of difficulty, as you play another knight with a big sword, trying to take down as many age-of-darkness demons as you can before they inevitably squash you into a pulp.

Dark Souls III: Deluxe Edition is available via the PS Store, marked down from €69.99 to €17.49

