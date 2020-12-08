Close

Apple reveal their new headphones and we hope you've already been saving up

By Rory Cashin

December 8, 2020 at 2:25pm

Just in time for Christmas!

Apple have announced their new AirPods Max, an over-ear headphone, just in time for Christmas. Although if you're hoping to pick up a pair, you'd want to have been saving already...

On the launch of the new product, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said the following:

"AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio. The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience."

The new headphones include:

  • Active Noise Cancellation: delivers immersive sound through Active Noise Cancellation so users can focus on what they are listening to.
  • Transparency Mode: users can switch to Transparency mode to simultaneously listen to music while hearing the environment around them — ensuring everything, including a user’s own voice, sounds natural while audio plays perfectly.
  • Spatial Audio: use of spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to place sounds virtually anywhere in a space — delivering an immersive, theaterlike experience for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos.

The new headphones come in space grey, silver, green, blue sky, and pink, and you can get an engraving done on them for free, as well as free delivery.

They are due for launch on Tuesday, December 15, and will set you back a mighty €618.75.

If you are interested in buying them, you can head right here.

