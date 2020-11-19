Five games you must play on your new PlayStation 5 this Christmas

The new PlayStation is now available in Ireland, and these are the five games you have to play on your new console.

Congratulations. You've made it. Today is the day that the PlayStation 5 is available in Ireland, so you'll finally be able to take that bad boy home!

But what to play on it? On top of the PS Plus Collection (which is great), and the pre-packed game Astro's Playroom (which is gushed over in our review of the PS5 console), as well as other releases you can pick up like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Observer: System Redux, and more.

Well, we've created a little list below of PS5 games you simply must play now, over Christmas, and into early next year.

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS - COLD WAR

A direct sequel to the Black Ops game that started it all off, Cold War drops players into the depths of the Cold War's volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. You'll descend into the dark centre of a global conspiracy and attempt to stop a plot decades in the making, with some of the very best action imaginable along the way.

DEMON'S SOULS

First released in 2009, Demon's Souls grabbed everyone's attention (tightly, by the neck!) with its astounding world-building and teeth-grinding difficulty. The 2020 version gives it an incredible graphical update, but has refused to make things any easier for the player. A must-play for those who love a challenge.

GODFALL

Described as a "first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG", you control one of the last of the Valorian knights: God-like warriors who are able to equip legendary armour sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through the elemental realms and challenge the mad god Macros, who awaits you at the top...

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

The sequel to the hit 2018 game sees you take control of Miles Morales, the super-powered protege to Peter Parker, who is taking a little holiday from saving New York from the bad guys. His trip couldn't have come at a worse time, as Miles finds himself in the middle of a potentially city-destroying plot! We chatted to the creative director behind the game, and he assured us there are A LOT of hidden gems for fans of Spidey and Marvel to uncover.

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE

Anyone who has every played Little Big Planet will already be hugely aware of the overwhelming cuteness of Sackboy, and here he has got a brand new adventure all of his own. The clever, inventive, and (yep, that word again) incredibly cute world features lots to keep players of all ages entertained.

