Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox release statement on those vape smoke videos

With the arrival of the new Xbox console this week (our review here) and the new PlayStation console next week (our review here), as well as the lead up to Christmas, expect there to be A LOT of new games being released in the next few weeks.

But that doesn't mean that the previous generation of consoles and games are going to be forgotten about, so dig in below regardless of which platform you're playing with!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Observer: System Redux (Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC)

First released in 2017, Observer got a lot of attention for fantastically merging the world of a future dystopia with some horror elements. The Blade Runner vibe was assisted by the fact that the detective you control is voiced by none other than Rutger Hauer, as he enters a locked-down apartment block in search of his missing son, and discovers a series of gruesome murders. As the Observer, you can hack into the minds of others to try to piece together the last moment's of the lives, but these nightmare landscapes aren't forgiving to intruders.

The System Redux gives the game a next-gen make-over, and it looks absolutely incredible on the new consoles. A very original mystery-horror, and definitely a must-own for those who invest in their new consoles this month.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Xbox make official statement on this vape smoke videos

We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X. — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2020

Yep, they had to clarify this for some people!

After footage started during the rounds during the week, in which it appeared that the first batch of Xbox consoles were blowing huge amounts of smoke out of the vent at the top of the console, it turns out that it was an edited version of a video in which someone was blowing vape smoke into the machine.

Why you would do this to an expensive machine that you've literally only had for a few days is beyond us, but seriously, don't do this.

Another experiment video shows that these people putting their consoles in standby mode, and are blowing Vape into the back of the console, and it goes through to the top: pic.twitter.com/nDR5tFGMgg — Alexandre | Xbox Series (@mraftw) November 11, 2020

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Metal Gear Solid V - The Definitive Experience (PS4)

Arguably one of the best reviewed games on the PS4, if you've never gotten around to playing MGSV, then now is the time considering how cheap it is!

The Definitive Experience is the ultimate collection of the MGSV story, as it includes the primary game The Phantom Pain, the Ground Zeroes, the multiplayer Metal Gear Online, and 36 additional DLC items and additional content, including two extra missions, more weapons, and additional items used for customisation.

Metal Gear Solid V - The Definitive Experience is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €19.99 to just €3.99.

All details correct at time of publication.

