Stag's Head releases statement addressing Dame Court controversy

Staff at Dublin's iconic Stag's Head pub have addressed criticism after a video showing large crowds gathered on Dame Court was shared online.

In business since 1895, The Stag's Head is a long-standing fixture on Dublin's social scene. Standing tall on Dame Court, the pub has come under scrutiny after a video showing large crowds gathered outside was shared online, however, staff have taken to social media to remind people that they have not yet reopened to the public.

Footage of Dublin city centre has been widely circulated online in the past 48 hours, showing large crowds gathered in the Dame Lane area with little to no social distancing being carried out. While many pubs in the area have reopened to the public, local favourite the Stag's Head has not - however, according to management, the pub has still been the subject of some negative feedback.

Closed since mid-March, a statement released by the pub in response to negative feedback from locals reads:

"Regarding the video and pictures circulating on social media of Dame Court yesterday, The Stag's Head would like to reaffirm that we have remained closed since the 15th of March."

We look forward to welcoming all our loyal customers when we return on the 20th of July. We will be following all social distancing protocol for the safety of our staff and patrons. Stay safe."

Header image via Facebook/The Stag's Head