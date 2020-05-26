Swimming to be banned at Dublin beach due to poor water quality

Swimming at Merrion Strand in Dublin is set to be banned from June 1 due to poor water quality.

The news comes after the 2019 bathing water report from the Environmental Protection Agency classified the water at the beach as 'poor' under EU standards for the fifth year in a row.

Two other Dublin bathing areas, namely the Forty Foot and White Rock Beach, were classified as 'excellent' while Sandycove Beach was classified as 'good'.

The swimming ban at Merrion Strand is set to come into effect on June 1 and signage will be installed to warn people against getting into the water.

EPA Director Dr Micheál Lehane said: "Local authorities must remain vigilant to ensure public health is protected and continue to identify and fix sources of water pollution which impact on our beaches. The declassification of Merrion Strand after five years at poor status is disappointing and action must be taken to ensure that no other bathing water is declassified in future."