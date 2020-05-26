Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Swimming to be banned at Dublin beach due to poor water quality

By James Fenton

May 26, 2020 at 9:46am

Share:

Swimming at Merrion Strand in Dublin is set to be banned from June 1 due to poor water quality.

The news comes after the 2019 bathing water report from the Environmental Protection Agency classified the water at the beach as 'poor' under EU standards for the fifth year in a row.

Two other Dublin bathing areas, namely the Forty Foot and White Rock Beach, were classified as 'excellent' while Sandycove Beach was classified as 'good'.

The swimming ban at Merrion Strand is set to come into effect on June 1 and signage will be installed to warn people against getting into the water.

EPA Director Dr Micheál Lehane said: "Local authorities must remain vigilant to ensure public health is protected and continue to identify and fix sources of water pollution which impact on our beaches. The declassification of Merrion Strand after five years at poor status is disappointing and action must be taken to ensure that no other bathing water is declassified in future."

Share:

Latest articles

Dogs Trust issues advice to dog owners ahead of the good weather

Dublin City Council is inviting suggestions on how to create space for social distancing

The glorious spud: simple and delicious potato dishes

Leo Varadkar was 'in line with public health guidance' during Phoenix Park visit yesterday

You may also love

Dublin City Council is inviting suggestions on how to create space for social distancing

Pygmalion reopening next week for pizza and pygtails

PICS: Dublin's Market Bar shares photo of what future visits will look like

Popular St Stephen's Green restaurant Hugo's announces new measures for reopening

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.