Tallaght Stadium to be used for music and other events as upgrade plans annnounced

Tallaght Stadium is set for a €7.7m upgrade after plans were agreed by elected members of South Dublin County Council.

Primarily used as the home ground of League of Ireland Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers, it is intended that the stadium will in future be used for 'music, festivals and all aspects of community events.'

Currently containing three stands, a new 2,000-seater north stand will be added, taking the stadium capacity to 10,000. This will make Tallaght Stadium a UEFA Category 4 venue and will allow it to host any European competition, including Champions League matches. On-field seating will increase the capacity to 20,000 for non-sporting events.

A statement issued by South Dublin County Council today reads: 'South Dublin County Council has announced a €7.7m upgrade of Tallaght Stadium that includes the building of a new North Stand and development of the West Stand to a high-quality corporate area. The plans were agreed by elected members of the Council at the recent June Council meeting.

'The new 2,000 seat North Stand will see the capacity of the South Dublin County Council-owned Tallaght Stadium increase to 10,000. The stand will face on to the N81 and will be further developed to include an active area that will be home to Shamrock Rovers’ official store and offices.

'The Council also plans to develop the existing West Stand to incorporate a medical area, mixed media zone, match official’s area and new kitchen and dining facilities. The completion of this work will see Tallaght Stadium meet UEFA Category 4 requirements to host any European competition, including Champions League matches.

'In conjunction with these plans, South Dublin County Council intends to promote Tallaght Stadium as an events venue to include music, festivals and all aspects of community events. With stadium seating and temporary on-field seating, the venue will accommodate up to 20,000 people.'

Speaking about the news, Daniel McLoughlin, Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council, said, “The ongoing investment being made in the development of Tallaght Stadium is evidence of our council's commitment to sport, community infrastructure , the civic pride and reputation of the Tallaght area."

Tallaght Stadium is a Municipal Stadium, wholly owned by South Dublin County Council. Plans for the upgrade were initially mooted back in October of 2019.