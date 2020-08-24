Close

Temporary swimming ban lifted at popular South Dublin beach

By Sarah Finnan

August 24, 2020 at 3:21pm

A temporary swimming ban was introduced at Seapoint Beach at the tail end of last week after high levels of bacteria were recorded in the water. Tests carried out on a number of different Irish beaches revealed an increase in bacteria levels with temporary bans also introduced for bathing spots in Wexford, Ballymoney North, Duncannon and Booley Bay.

Warning swimmers to avoid the water until further notice, the bathing prohibition at Seapoint Beach was due to be in place until tomorrow. However, an improvement in water quality has lead to officials at Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (DLRCC) deciding to lift the ban a day early.

Confirming the news on Twitter this afternoon, DLRCC shared an image of a sunny looking Dublin (more days like this pretty please), advising the public that swimming can resume at Seapoint as of today.

"Good news for the swimmers out there! The temporary bathing Prohibition Notice is being removed at Seapoint Beach today as bathing water quality had now returned to ‘Good/Excellent’ status."

A status yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Dublin for tomorrow, however, so swimmers are advised to stay up to date with local council advice before heading in for a dip.

Header image via Twitter/DLRCC

