The Academy helped one local man pull off an epic proposal over the weekend

Dubliners spotted the cryptic sign over the weekend but it wasn't until yesterday that we got the full story.

Garnering quite the reputation for their epic signs over the last few months, The Academy has set the bar very high when it comes to impressing with their outside message board. I think it's safe to say that they've just outdone themselves though - helping Kenneth pull off the ultimate proposal.

One of Dublin's best-loved music venues, The Academy was forced to close back in mid-March. Refusing to let the circumstances bring them down, the team adapted to the times, using the opportunity to bring a smile to bypassers' faces thanks to uplifting messages on their outside notice board. Mostly funny, they were also relatable AF and surely helped us to stay positive with everything going on.

And their latest post has certainly captured hearts. Sharing a photo of the now-famous sign, it reads: "Dee, it all started here 10 years ago. Love you so much. Will you marry me? KB." Eagle-eyed locals may have spotted the message prematurely as it appeared outside the venue over the weekend. But knowing full well that we'd all be invested in what went down, The Academy has thankfully since posted an update - and the good news is... Dee said YES!

"Love is in the air. We've been getting a few emails each week since we began the sign in March asking us to put up different stuff - this one, we couldn't say no to.

A huge congrats to Kenneth and Dee who actually met in The Academy 10 years ago! We can confirm she said YES. No doubt the wedding will be even more spectacular."

Big congrats Kenneth and Dee and fair play on pulling that one off.

Header image via Instagram/The Academy