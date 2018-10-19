Dublin

The Average Cost Of A Hotel Room In Dublin Has Been Revealed

Planning on splashing out on a hotel room in Dublin any time soon? Better start saving.

The Irish Times reports that the average cost of a hotel room in the capital now stands at over €160 per night for bed and breakfast.

The average daily rate for a room Dublin for September was €162.65, which is a rise of 5.2% on the previous year. Nationally, people should expect to pay an average of €147.85 for a room around Ireland which is up 8.2% on 2017. The figures were released by hotel data analysts STR.

With prices on the increase, it might be best to stick to foreign holidays for now.

