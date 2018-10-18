Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99

Start planning your Christmas shopping schedule accordingly because Norwegian has just announced a massive sale on flights to the US.

You can now get bargain flights from Dublin Airport to New York from just €99 one way.

The discount is valid on direct flights between November 5 and March 31 – but make sure you set that reminder because the sale ends at 11pm on Monday night.

Last year the budget airline also introduced one-day shopping trip packages so you don’t even need to worry about taking time off work for your getaway.

It includes a morning flight out to New York and an evening flight back home, along with a shuttle bus to and from discount outlet haven Woodbury Commons.

Just make sure you read our expert guide to doing a one-day shopping trip to the Big Apple before you go.

Now to get booking…

READ MORE: It Looks Like There's Going To Be Another Huge Gig At Malahide Castle Next Summer

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here