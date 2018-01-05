The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job

There's something about a cat's indifference to all human life that's just so darn adorable.

If you're one of those people who feels the need to pause scrolling through your news feed to watch a kitten roll around with a ball of yarn, before proceeding to show said video to the nearest available person, then you'd probably love this job that's just been advertised in Dublin.

The Cat Lounge opened its doors a few months back in Smithfield as a place for our feline friends to hang out and mess around. Customers can book a 90-minute session in the place for €15 where they can drink complimentary coffee and simply soak up all them good cat vibes.

Taking inspiration from similarly themed cafés in Japan, the Cat Lounge has proven a big success with pet owners in the Big Smoke — so much so, in fact, that they now need more full-time staff for extra help.

Here's what the job description includes:

"Caring for all needs of the resident cats, chatting to customers about the cats, answering emails, managing and changing bookings and general cleaning. "Must have experience with cats and good communication skills."

If you're thinking about firing off an email application, stop right now! Applications will only be accepted via post, with the address as follows: Georgina O'Neill, Cat Lounge Dublin, 1 Haymarket, Smithfield, Dublin 7.

You'll need to include a cover letter along with your CV and the starting date for the job is February 21.

Know anybody who'd kill for a job like this?

READ NEXT: This Mother And Her Adorable Puppies Are The Subject Of An Urgent Foster Appeal