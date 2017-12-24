The Crowds Outside The Gaiety Right Now Are CRAZY As The Annual Busk Kicks Off

Dublin

One of the most magical moments on the Dublin Christmas calendar has kicked off. 

The annual Christmas Eve busk is taking place outside the Gaiety Theatre on South King St. this year, having shifted from Grafton St. proper after chocco-block crowds last year. 

And it looks like it's packed to capacity yet again, as shoppers gather together to listen to some of the best in Irish music talent all in aid of the Simon Community.

Can't be there? Here are some of the best images and videos so far: 

Christmas Eve Sessions 🎄 | #Bono #Hozier #Acoustic #LiveUpload #Concert

A post shared by Ross (@rossk3lly) on

Get up, stand up! Stand up for your rights! ✌️

A post shared by Gabriela Lima (@msgablima) on

Waiting for Bono to start busking...

A post shared by Andy Hinson (@andy_hinson) on

Lead image via Instagram/rossk3lly

