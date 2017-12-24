The Crowds Outside The Gaiety Right Now Are CRAZY As The Annual Busk Kicks Off

One of the most magical moments on the Dublin Christmas calendar has kicked off.

The annual Christmas Eve busk is taking place outside the Gaiety Theatre on South King St. this year, having shifted from Grafton St. proper after chocco-block crowds last year.

And it looks like it's packed to capacity yet again, as shoppers gather together to listen to some of the best in Irish music talent all in aid of the Simon Community.

Can't be there? Here are some of the best images and videos so far:



The crowds outside the Gaiety Theatre for the Dublin pic.twitter.com/EGvLDddHQ4 — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) December 24, 2017

This is Christmas in #Dublin #Ireland. Out front of the @gaiety_theatre where stars come and busk in the street! https://t.co/FoS8e4kcvJ — Taraustralis (@Taraustralis) December 24, 2017

Waiting for Bono to start busking... A post shared by Andy Hinson (@andy_hinson) on Dec 24, 2017 at 9:14am PST

@Glen_Hansard the annual Christmas Eve busk is one of my favorite traditions pic.twitter.com/XbeKrsEymW — MD (@miked331) December 24, 2017

Amazing crowds for the annual Christmas Eve busk! Huge thank you to @Glen_Hansard and everyone involved for your ongoing support and kindness pic.twitter.com/vGGiajnnhd — Dublin Simon (@Dublin_Simon) December 24, 2017

Lead image via Instagram/rossk3lly

READ MORE: Last Night's €5.4 Million National Lotto Jackpot Winning Ticket Was Purchased In Dublin