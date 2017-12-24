Last Night's €5.4 Million National Lotto Jackpot Winning Ticket Was Purchased In Dublin

"This is going to be a very special Christmas indeed for that lucky person.”

What an amazing early Christmas present for one lucky fecker.

Last night's €5.4m winning National Lottery Jackpot ticket was purchased at Dublin Airport on Friday, the busiest day of the year.

The QuickPick ticket was purchased in WH SMith's at around 1pm, when the airport was jam-packed with Christmas homecoming reunions.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said the hunt for the winner is still on.

“This was one of the busiest days of the year in arrivals and the ticket could have been brought by somebody coming home for Christmas, by a friend or relative meeting a loved one, or an airport worker. This is going to be a very special Christmas indeed for that lucky person.”

All those who purchased a ticket in Dublin Airport Terminal 1 on Friday are being urged to check their numbers.

The winning numbers were: 5, 14, 28, 29, 32, 38 and bonus number 31.

Dermot went on:

This is especially important if it is somebody who is a visitor or not a regular player. Please check your tickets to see if you are the winner of this magnificent Christmas present. The tickets can be checked in store or through the National Lottery App.

“This is such a great story at this special time when family and friends are coming together to celebrate the festive season. We are thrilled to be making this a very Merry Christmas indeed for a player or players.”

READ MORE: This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors On New Year's Eve