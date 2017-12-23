This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors On New Year's Eve

This has been a Dublin favourite over the years

This was the first port of call for many a night out in Dublin.

Reports are swirling that Odessa Club & Restaurant is closing its doors after more than 10 years in the city centre.

A long time favourite of Dublin partiers, the club and restaurant boasted six floors of fun - with a total of five bars and two restaurants.

According to Dublin Live, the Dame Court premises has been bought by new owners and Odessa will close as a result.

According to the publication, clubnight Sunday Social on December 31 will be the final night hosted at the club.

The news comes just two months after it was announced that SIN in Temple Bar was permanently closed.

Just two years ago Odessa was at risk of going into liquidation after the company behind it was unable to pay its debts.

According to the Irish TImes, the company had debts totalling over €1 million and was insolvent.

Lovin Dublin has reached out to Odessa for comment.

READ MORE: REVEALED: The Dublin Shop Where The Winning €500K Euromillions Ticket Was Sold