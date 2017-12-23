REVEALED: The Dublin Shop Where The Winning €500K Euromillions Ticket Was Sold

Anyone who played the Euromillions here is being urged to check their ticket!

It's going to be a very merry Christmas for two lucky feckers who scooped €500,000 each last night in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

And now the hunt is on for the winners, as Lotto chiefs urge those who played the Euromillions to check their tickets.

It has now been revealed that the winning Dublin ticket was sold in Donnybrook Fair, New Street, Malahide, Dublin and the winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were 4, 6, 22, 30 and 48.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “What a year it has been for our EuroMillion Plus players.

“Last night’s wins brings to 31 the total number of €500,000 EuroMillions Plus wins in 2017. We are delighted that this will be such a special Christmas for two of our players.”

“We are advising the lucky winners to mind their tickets safely and we look forward to seeing them in our Winners Room when we are open again from December 28th.”

There'll be bubbles flowing in this household over Christmas, that's for sure.

READ MORE: Here's Where You Should Go On Your Break From Christmas Shopping Today