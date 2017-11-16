Here's Where You Should Go On Your Break From Christmas Shopping Today

It's the best part of any shopping day - coffeeeeee.

Whether you've planned one last get together with friends, or you simply cannot traipse anymore, throw your bags in the car and head to Sophies.

Not only are the wraparound views of Dublin the perfect way to appreciate our city at its festive finest, their Winter Warmers menu is the perfect Christmas treat.

A post shared by Sophie's Dublin (@sophiesdublin) on Nov 16, 2017 at 3:33am PST

Their boozy hot chocolate is the perfect bevvy if you're not quite ready to get stuck into the hard stuff yet, but fancy a little merry 'pick me up'.

If you are ready for something stronger though, and you're lucky enough to be getting a lift home, their mulled wine is DIVINE. (So much so that this writer may have been overheard begging for it in summer at the bar.)

A post shared by Sophie's Dublin (@sophiesdublin) on Dec 12, 2017 at 11:26am PST

If there's a few of you, their boozy chocolate fondue is a real indulgent treat. We were actually so enamoured when we heard about it that we had to send Eadaoin down to film it for you guys.

Disclaimer: You may need to roll yourself home after all this indulgence.

READ MORE: 12 Simple Steps That Will Help You Avoid Christmas Eve Hangover Hell Tomorrow