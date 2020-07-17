Close

Members of the Dáil gave a standing ovation to Jack Charlton yesterday

By Sarah Finnan

July 17, 2020 at 1:17pm

The former Ireland manager passed away peacefully at his home in Northumberland at the age of 85.

Tributes have been pouring in for Jack Charlton in recent days with the nation (and wider world) uniting in their love for the former World Cup player. Friends, family and fans have all spoken out on his legacy since hearing the sad news of his death with the Dáil also marking his passing by giving a standing ovation to the "larger than life figure".

Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghaíl led the applause in honour of Jack Charlton, describing Charlton as a "no-nonsense Englishman who united us in a feeling of national pride and self-esteem for which we will always be grateful".   Minister of State Josepha Madigan shared a clip from inside the Dáil, showing all those who were present standing and applauding the late sporting icon.

"Saluting the late Jack Charlton in the #Dáil this evening. A man who helped bring so much excitement, joy and pride to our country. #RIP

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Fans have made a number of different suggestions on how best to honour the legendary Ireland manager, with Fine Gael Councillor James Geoghegan expressing support for a Jack Charlton statue to be erected outside the Aviva Stadium. The idea was put forward by a petition that the Dublin Bay South Councillor later proposed to Lord Mayor Hazel Chu at a DCC meeting.

