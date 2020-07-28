Close

The four stops on the proposed 'FingLuas' line have been unveiled

By James Fenton

July 28, 2020 at 9:46am

The four stops on the proposed 'FingLuas' line have been unveiled along the route trams would be taking along the new line.

Plans for the FingLuas project were brought forward by former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock late last year, with Dublin Chamber urging the Government to press ahead with plans earlier this month.

It has now been revealed that if the Finglas Luas plan comes to pass, the green line will be extended at Broombridge and will stop at the following locations:

  • St. Helena's
  • Finglas Village
  • Mellowes Park
  • Charletown

Mr. Rock has tweeted this morning to say that public consultation is now open and you can have your say at FingLuas.ie...

Travelling into town could soon become a lot handier for those in the northwest area of Dublin. What do you make of the FingLuas plans? Let us know in the comments.

