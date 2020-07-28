The four stops on the proposed 'FingLuas' line have been unveiled along the route trams would be taking along the new line.

Plans for the FingLuas project were brought forward by former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock late last year, with Dublin Chamber urging the Government to press ahead with plans earlier this month.

It has now been revealed that if the Finglas Luas plan comes to pass, the green line will be extended at Broombridge and will stop at the following locations:

St. Helena's

Finglas Village

Mellowes Park

Charletown

We’ve obtained an advanced copy of the Luas Finglas proposals.



Have a look and see if your guesses were correct! pic.twitter.com/68y4WnJbQk — Dublin Commuter Coalition (@DublinCommuters) July 25, 2020

Mr. Rock has tweeted this morning to say that public consultation is now open and you can have your say at FingLuas.ie...

Hard to hide my excitement! https://t.co/t9SLrsQNAk - the public consultation for the @FingLuas - went live this morning. Here’s the proposed route map.



If you want this to happen, make sure you have your say! pic.twitter.com/aN5M1Ya16H — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) July 28, 2020

Travelling into town could soon become a lot handier for those in the northwest area of Dublin. What do you make of the FingLuas plans? Let us know in the comments.

