The gingerbread village at the Shelbourne is back

By Fiona Frawley

December 2, 2021 at 11:16am

Once December hits, Stephens Green and the surrounding areas turn into a twinkling, garlanded wonderland.

I was pleasantly surprised just there to realise garlanded is actually a word, but there you go. Every day's a learning day.

At the epicentre of the festive joy is the Shelbourne. It's the ultimate treat-yo-self spot for a Christmassy afternoon tea ahead of a day of present shopping, or a warming winter tipple by the bar. Most importantly, you can't get much merrier or brighter than their massive Christmas tree when scouting for the perfect backdrop for your festive insta. Even Santa knows it.

She's a beauty.

Also contributing to the festive cheer this year is the Shelbourne's iconic Gingerbread Village, a magical addition to their lobby.

How gorge? The biscuit-y village was created by the Shelbourne's executive pastry chef Caoimhe and her talented team, and is truly a sight to behold. It's got houses of all shapes and sizes, a church, trees, reindeer, the works. If you're popping into the Shelbourne for a drink or a spot of afternoon tea, definitely pay gingerbread town a visit. The perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.

Header image via Instagram/theshelbournedublin

READ NEXT: Pantibar celebrates 14 years in business and launches Direct Provision toy collection drive

