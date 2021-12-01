Pantibar celebrates 14 years in business and launches Direct Provision toy collection drive

By Fiona Frawley

December 1, 2021 at 12:30pm

It's a big week for the iconic Capel Street spot.

On Monday, Pantibar celebrated its 14th birthday as one of the most beloved LGBTQ+ bars in Dublin. Since 2007 Pantibar has offered a welcoming, buzzy atmosphere with live entertainment every night of the week. In a post on Insta, owner and drag artist Rory O'Neill (Panti Bliss) commemorated Pantibar's big 1 4:

The post reads:

They grow up so fast! 14 years old today. She'll be bringing a boyfriend home next. Or a girlfriend! She already has them queueing round the block! 

Along with celebrating a big birthday, Pantibar is organising a toy collection drive for children living in Direct Provision this Christmas. The bar will act as a drop-off point for toys, clothes and vouchers for the 2,617 children in DP in Ireland.

Pantibar will be collecting toys for children within the age groups of 0-4, 4-8, 8-11 and 11-17. Details of suitable donations for each age group can be seen in the above post.

Collections can be dropped off at Pantibar on Capel Street this Saturday, between 4pm and 7pm. Handy for anyone who's been looking to spread a bit of extra joy this festive season!

Header image via Instagram/pantibliss

