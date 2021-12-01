There's a December Dip for the DSPCA this Sunday!

It's time to brave the cold for a great cause!

Cold water swimming has been all the rage for a while now. Not only is it a fun, if not teeth chattering, activity to enjoy with friends, it's also got a ton of health benefits. It boosts your immune system, reduces stress, improves circulation, and generally gives you a natural high. And that's just a few reasons why you should join in on the DSPCA Dip this Sunday, 5th December.

This is for well seasoned cold water swimmers, as well as anyone who is up for the challenge. The event takes place on Greystones South Beach and begins at 9am. So get your swim togs out, and your Santa hats on, to run into the sea and to help some animals in the process. You can bring your pooch along as well if they're a water baby too.

If you just can't with the cold water (and we get it, it's going to be freezing) you can still purchase a ticket and watch the event as a way of support. There are a ton of prizes to be won, to thank all participants, as their money is going towards a fantastic cause, and allowing the DSPCA to continue the great work that they do.

You can purchase a ticket HERE. Just make sure you bring some layers for afterwards. And maybe a flask with some hot coffee or hot chocolate too!

Header image via Shutterstock

