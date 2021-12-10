The DSPCA urges people not to abandon their older pets due to a significant rise in such behaviour

For fellow pet owners, abandoning your animal seems like an impossibility. And yet, the DSPCA has reported a significant rise in older dogs being abandoned by their long term owners.

A new and awful trend in pet owning at the moment is the abandonment of older dogs at facilities like the DSPCA. For most pet owners, this is unthinkable, and yet it is happening at a rising rate. While over lockdown there was an increase in people getting new pets, as puppies or grown up dogs, and then becoming overwhelmed under the pressure of looking after them post lockdown, this trend is just as terrible.

Older dogs are often abandoned due to high vet bills, expensive care, and in some cases simply because their owners no longer want them. Many live at the DSPCA now, and are looking for their forever home.

Some advice from the DSPCA for those with older dogs includes:

Get older pets regular veterinary checks and make sure to keep up to date with their vaccinations and worm/defleaing treatments

Make sure that they get food suitable for their age – some food manufacturers make food specific for the older pet.

Keep an eye on their bed area and make sure it is kept clean. Some older pets have little “accidents” so it is important that their beds are well maintained and cleaned.

Regular gentle exercise is recommended. If in doubt ask your vet.

The DSPCA is Ireland's oldest and largest animal welfare charity; aiming to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome the animals in their care. You can donate to their "The Old, The Forgotten" appeal HERE.

Header image of Ruby, via Unique Media on behalf of the DSPCA

READ ON: Sprezzatura has teamed up with D8 Candle Co. and Winelab to create the perfect gift for Dublin foodies