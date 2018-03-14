Dublin

The Late Late Show Received 500 Complaints In Total For This Moment On The Show

It was said to represent a "casual incitement of hatred"

Ryan Tubridy Complaints

Sticky Bottle - a website devoted to all things cycling has confirmed on Wednesday that more than 500 complaints have been received by RTÉ after a segment on The Late Late Show stated that arrogant cyclists needed to be put in the bin for 2018.

A large number of cyclists took offence to the particular mentioning of cyclists in the segment and are surprised that there has been no apology or follow-up action. 

The show - which was aired in January - featured RTE presenter Maura Derrane who said that she liked cycling but was “really bothered” by cyclists riding three or four abreast.

Derrane also stated that she was particularly annoyed when cyclists blocked cars especially on country roads.

“Really there’s no need because; are you in competition with a car? You’re never going to be faster. And (cyclists do it) almost to piss people off; I know that," she said.

James Kavanagh who was also on the show then piped up to say tht “They’re like the farm animals,” he said cyclists riding several abreast.

“Sheep or cows or whatever; they don’t move. Cyclists are like that as well.”

Derrane then concluded by saying that she didn't want to throw all cyclists in the bin but rather the “arrogant" ones. 

The audience were also in favour of binning them when asked by Ryan Tubridy 

Cycling Ireland said that the particular segment represented “casual incitement of hatred” towards cyclists while Dublin Cycling Campaign described the segment as “casual cyclist hatred”.

READ NEXT:Lidl Confirm They Will Rebuild Store On Fortunestown Site

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

The Late Late Show Cycling, Dublin ryan tubridy Cyclist, Dublin, argument
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
The Late Late Show Received 500 Complaints In Total For This Moment On The Show
The Late Late Show Received 500 Complaints In Total For This Moment On The Show
Lidl Confirm They Will Rebuild Store On Fortunestown Site
Lidl Confirm They Will Rebuild Store On Fortunestown Site
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
10 Reasons Why Ranelagh Is The Best Place To Live In All Of Dublin
10 Reasons Why Ranelagh Is The Best Place To Live In All Of Dublin
Gardaí Issue Strict Warning To Dubliners Planning On Drinking This Paddy's Day
Gardaí Issue Strict Warning To Dubliners Planning On Drinking This Paddy's Day
Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
7 Alternative Things To Do On Paddy's Day In Dublin
7 Alternative Things To Do On Paddy's Day In Dublin
PIC: Trinity Students' Union Offering 33% Off On Vibrators In 'Deal Of The Week' Email
PIC: Trinity Students' Union Offering 33% Off On Vibrators In 'Deal Of The Week' Email
The Most 'Father Ted' Event EVER Is Happening In Dublin On Holy Thursday
The Most 'Father Ted' Event EVER Is Happening In Dublin On Holy Thursday
Legendary Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Named As St. Patrick’s Festival's Inaugural International Guest Of Honour
Legendary Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Named As St. Patrick’s Festival's Inaugural International Guest Of Honour
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
Utterly Fed Up With Your Problematic Skin? This Treatment In Dublin Could Be The Cure
Utterly Fed Up With Your Problematic Skin? This Treatment In Dublin Could Be The Cure
Lidl Confirm They Will Rebuild Store On Fortunestown Site
Dublin

Lidl Confirm They Will Rebuild Store On Fortunestown Site
Here's The Suss With Public Transport In Dublin On Paddy's Day
News

Here's The Suss With Public Transport In Dublin On Paddy's Day
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?
Food and Drink

QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month
Lifestyle

There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma
Video

WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin