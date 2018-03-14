Lidl Confirm They Will Rebuild Store On Fortunestown Site

Radio Station 98FM is reporting that Lidl will rebuild a brand new store at its Fortunestown site following the events that took place during Storm Emma.

The company confirmed that building will start in the coming weeks and they hope to have the place opened by late summer 2018.

In a statement, they said that they were "blown away by the level of support received from our loyal customer base in the Fortunestown area over the past few weeks."

"We recognise that our service and store team have been greatly missed by the local community over the past few weeks and the team look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers once the rebuild is complete."

Until the new store is built, the supermarket chain is offering a shuttle bus service to its nearest store at Whitestown Way which can be read in the article below.

Great news, we're delighted to hear this.

