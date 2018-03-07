Lidl Plan To Demolish Remainder Of Building At Fortunestown Store

Lidl has released a statement regarding the future of its store in Fortunestown after a number of people broke into the store last Friday and proceeded to steal items from the shop.

The building was demolished with a digger, and a safe was removed from the building. Gardaí and the defence forces were called to the scene shortly after.

On Monday, the company updated their staff about the future of their jobs and on Wednesday, they confirmed that they would demolish the remains of the building after engineers and consultants surveyed the damage that was caused.

It is being understood that Lidl had planned to build a bigger store on the site but are now unsure about the future plans for the area.

Some good news to come out of the statement is that the company will be offering customers a complimentary shuttle bus service from Fortunestown to its next nearest store at Whitestown Way.

It will run once a day starting from Friday 9th March.

The 40 seater bus will leave directly opposite the Fortunestown store at 10:30am sharp each day, dropping customers to Lidl at Whitestown Way and will leave at 11:45am sharp returning to Fortunestown.

