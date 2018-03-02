UPDATE: Tallaght Lidl Incident Makes Headlines Worldwide As Nine People Arrested

Looting and vandalism was rampant in Tallaght this evening as a gang of people broke into a Lidl store in the Fortunestown area before demolishing the building with a JCB and attempted to open a safe taken from the supermarket.

It was reported that Gardai were delayed entering the scene due to treacherous road conditions and fake photographs of Lidl on fire circulating on social media led to three fire brigades attending the scene.

Nine people have now been arrested by Gardai and the incident made headlines worldwide.

A number of incidents, including reports of people breaking into a nearby Topaz garage and pharmacy with sledgehammers, occurred around the same time as the Lidl riot.

A garda statement released tonight says: "Following reports of burglary and theft of vehicles, Garda units deployed in the Tallaght District and 9 arrests were made to date. Substantial damage was caused to a supermarket on Fortunestown lane and further damage to another premises in Jobstown.

"All those arrested are currently detained at Dublin Garda Stations. An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 016666000 or the Garda Confidential line 1800666111 or any Garda Station."

Gardaí are currently responding to several incidents in the Tallaght District and a number of arrests have been made. — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 2, 2018

What the actual fuck is happening in Tallaght pic.twitter.com/kASYuTbwWc — Dublin Girlo (@dublin_girlo) March 2, 2018

Lidl is trending worldwide on Twitter and news outlets from the UK and the United States have reported on the Dublin looting

Locals in the Fortunestown and Tallaght areas have expressed their dismay at the actions of the people involved.

To the wankers who just destroyed the @lidl_ireland shop in #Tallaght you just put 30 people out of work and done nothing but destroy your own community #scumbags — Bear #freePalestine (@bearyear) March 2, 2018

From reading the comments just now, there seems to be a fair amount of embarrassment over this from Tallaght people. There's no judgement here, I'm from Limerick. Don't mind the people who go tarring a whole area because of a few bowldys. Everywhere has its issues — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) March 2, 2018

Gardai are currently guarding the scene as the supermarket lies in ruins

Two Garda guarding the scene where the Fortunestown Ln Lidl in Tallaght was torn down by vandals with a JCB, may have been stolen from nearby building site where housing is being constructed. #lidl #tallaght #dublin #StormEmma #BeastFromTheEastireland #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/OusDw5ZiFw — Chai Brady (@ChaiBradyIC) March 2, 2018

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here