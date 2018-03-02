News

UPDATE: Tallaght Lidl Incident Makes Headlines Worldwide As Nine People Arrested

A JCB tore the roof off as people looted supermarket

Screen Shot 2018 03 02 At 22 53 14

Looting and vandalism was rampant in Tallaght this evening as a gang of people broke into a Lidl store in the Fortunestown area before demolishing the building with a JCB and attempted to open a safe taken from the supermarket. 

It was reported that Gardai were delayed entering the scene due to treacherous road conditions and fake photographs of Lidl on fire circulating on social media led to three fire brigades attending the scene. 

Nine people have now been arrested by Gardai and the incident made headlines worldwide.

A number of incidents, including reports of people breaking into a nearby Topaz garage and pharmacy with sledgehammers, occurred around the same time as the Lidl riot.

A garda statement released tonight says: "Following reports of burglary and theft of vehicles, Garda units deployed in the Tallaght District and 9 arrests were made to date. Substantial damage was caused to a supermarket on Fortunestown lane and further damage to another premises in Jobstown. 

"All those arrested are currently detained at Dublin Garda Stations. An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 016666000 or the Garda Confidential line 1800666111 or any Garda Station."

Lidl is trending worldwide on Twitter and news outlets from the UK and the United States have reported on the Dublin looting 

Screen Shot 2018 03 02 At 23 05 01
Screen Shot 2018 03 02 At 23 06 00
Screen Shot 2018 03 02 At 23 06 40

Locals in the Fortunestown and Tallaght areas have expressed their dismay at the actions of the people involved.

Gardai are currently guarding the scene as the supermarket lies in ruins

lidl dublin tallaght looting
