BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Authorities have lost all control
It appears as though Storm Emma has turned society absolutely mad.
There's reports of looting at Lidl City West earlier this evening and that the Irish army had to attend the scene as Gardai were dealing with other incidents.
Authorities are currently clearing the roads with a snow plough to make way for the Gardai.
Footage of the scene show people hiding their faces and the public using a stolen digger to loot
What the actual fuck is happening in Tallaght pic.twitter.com/kASYuTbwWc— Dublin Girlo (@dublin_girlo) March 2, 2018
Gardai receive calls of looting by 30 people at Lidl store in west Dublin. Officers unable to attend as dealing with other issues. Army called to assist. pic.twitter.com/1tWNNj71Zz— Stephen Breen (@SteBreen) March 2, 2018
Lidl in Tallaght has collapsed and is reportedly on fire after being destroyed by a JCB
BREAKING: Lidl supermarket apparently looted in south County Dublin is now on fire and has been badly damaged by a JCB.— Michael O'Toole 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@mickthehack) March 2, 2018
Dublin has gone absolutely mad
#Fortunestown in Tallaght— Mick Caul (@caulmick) March 2, 2018
Lidl demolished - Public Order & Army on the way #beastfromtheast #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/e7QkscoFaC
People have also seemingly broken through the shutters of a Centra in Jobstown and are looting there also
Looks like Lidl hadn't everything they wanted. #looting #dublin https://t.co/rDXuf7IDOi— Denis (@46Flynn) March 2, 2018
Footage from earlier this evening shows a group arriving to the supermarket on a digger
meanwhile in tallaght pic.twitter.com/r1kt6qLK1b— nib (@niamhjune) March 2, 2018
