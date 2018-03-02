News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In

Authorities have lost all control

It appears as though Storm Emma has turned society absolutely mad.

There's reports of looting at Lidl City West earlier this evening and that the Irish army had to attend the scene as Gardai were dealing with other incidents. 

Authorities are currently clearing the roads with a snow plough to make way for the Gardai.

Footage of the scene show people hiding their faces and the public using a stolen digger to loot

Lidl in Tallaght has collapsed and is reportedly on fire after being destroyed by a JCB

Dublin has gone absolutely mad 

People have also seemingly broken through the shutters of a Centra in Jobstown and are looting there also 

Footage from earlier this evening shows a group arriving to the supermarket on a digger 

