BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In

It appears as though Storm Emma has turned society absolutely mad.

There's reports of looting at Lidl City West earlier this evening and that the Irish army had to attend the scene as Gardai were dealing with other incidents.

Authorities are currently clearing the roads with a snow plough to make way for the Gardai.

Footage of the scene show people hiding their faces and the public using a stolen digger to loot

What the actual fuck is happening in Tallaght pic.twitter.com/kASYuTbwWc — Dublin Girlo (@dublin_girlo) March 2, 2018

Gardai receive calls of looting by 30 people at Lidl store in west Dublin. Officers unable to attend as dealing with other issues. Army called to assist. pic.twitter.com/1tWNNj71Zz — Stephen Breen (@SteBreen) March 2, 2018

Lidl in Tallaght has collapsed and is reportedly on fire after being destroyed by a JCB

BREAKING: Lidl supermarket apparently looted in south County Dublin is now on fire and has been badly damaged by a JCB. — Michael O'Toole 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@mickthehack) March 2, 2018

Dublin has gone absolutely mad

People have also seemingly broken through the shutters of a Centra in Jobstown and are looting there also

Footage from earlier this evening shows a group arriving to the supermarket on a digger

