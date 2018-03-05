Staff At Lidl's Fortunestown Store Have Been Given An Update On The Future Of Their Jobs

"We won’t let the criminal actions of others impact on our hard working team"

Lidl has spoken out about the incident that occurred on Friday night at a store in Tallaght during which serious damage was done.

Last Friday a number of people broke into the Lidl store in Fortunestown and proceeded to steal items from the shop.

The building was demolished with a digger, and a safe was removed from the building. Gardaí and the defence forces were called to the scene shortly after.

Disgraceful scenes at Lidl in Tallaght this evening.



When crisis happens we should be looking out for each other not destroying our communities



Shocking 😡😡😡#BeastoftheEast #StormEmma #looting #sneachta #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/xRdEDoea40 — Ciamhie Mc Digital (@CiamhieMc) March 2, 2018

Lidl held a meeting today, and later issued a statement on the company's Facebook page revealing that employees at the Fortunestown store would not lose their jobs, and that they would be relocated to different branches.

The statement read: "We would like to give a brief update on our Fortunestown store team."

"We held a meeting today with everyone and have redeployed them to other stores, we won't let the criminal actions of others impact on our hard working team."

The post further stated that the store has been "blown away" by support they have received from all over the country.

Meanwhile, nine men have been arrested in relation to the incident.

