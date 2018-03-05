News

Staff At Lidl's Fortunestown Store Have Been Given An Update On The Future Of Their Jobs

"We won’t let the criminal actions of others impact on our hard working team"

Lidl1

Lidl has spoken out about the incident that occurred on Friday night at a store in Tallaght during which serious damage was done.

Last Friday a number of people broke into the Lidl store in Fortunestown and proceeded to steal items from the shop.

The building was demolished with a digger, and a safe was removed from the building. Gardaí and the defence forces were called to the scene shortly after.

Lidl held a meeting today, and later issued a statement on the company's Facebook page revealing that employees at the Fortunestown store would not lose their jobs, and that they would be relocated to different branches. 

The statement read: "We would like to give a brief update on our Fortunestown store team."

"We held a meeting today with everyone and have redeployed them to other stores, we won't let the criminal actions of others impact on our hard working team." 

The post further stated that the store has been "blown away" by support they have received from all over the country.

Meanwhile, nine men have been arrested in relation to the incident.

READ MORE: A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

lidl dublin Lidl tallagh lidl fortunestown storm emma lidl looting
Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Staff At Lidl's Fortunestown Store Have Been Given An Update On The Future Of Their Jobs
Staff At Lidl's Fortunestown Store Have Been Given An Update On The Future Of Their Jobs
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them
Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them
The Luas Will Be Running Slower Than Usual Today During Peak Times
The Luas Will Be Running Slower Than Usual Today During Peak Times
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
News

Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them
News

Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them
BREAKING: Water Restrictions Will Be In Place In Dublin For The Foreseeable Future
Dublin

BREAKING: Water Restrictions Will Be In Place In Dublin For The Foreseeable Future

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin