A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week

You can thank Storm Emma for this one...

We always look forward to seeing what names will appear on the Back Page's chalk board every week, and we can't believe we were even thinking for one second that this name wouldn't appear.

So thanks to Storm Emma, which has been battering the country for the past few days, anyone named Emma is in luck.

The Back Page in Phibsborough has dedicated this week's free lunch to anyone named Emma or Gary, and we're definitely not jealous at all...

In order to bag the free lunch all you have to do is head over to the Back Page between 10am and 3:30pm from Monday to Friday, but don't forget to bring your ID along with you.

You'll be asked to show your ID as proof that your name really is Emma or Gary, and after that, you can sit back, relax and enjoy lunch on the house.

Looks like Storm Emma brought some good after all.

