News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week

You can thank Storm Emma for this one...

Freelunch22

We always look forward to seeing what names will appear on the Back Page's chalk board every week, and we can't believe we were even thinking for one second that this name wouldn't appear. 

So thanks to Storm Emma, which has been battering the country for the past few days, anyone named Emma is in luck.

The Back Page in Phibsborough has dedicated this week's free lunch to anyone named Emma or Gary, and we're definitely not jealous at all...

In order to bag the free lunch all you have to do is head over to the Back Page between 10am and 3:30pm from Monday to Friday, but don't forget to bring your ID along with you.

You'll be asked to show your ID as proof that your name really is Emma or Gary, and after that, you can sit back, relax and enjoy lunch on the house.

Looks like Storm Emma brought some good after all.

READ MORE: Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them
Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them
The Luas Will Be Running Slower Than Usual Today During Peak Times
The Luas Will Be Running Slower Than Usual Today During Peak Times
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings
Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
News

Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them
News

Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them
BREAKING: Water Restrictions Will Be In Place In Dublin For The Foreseeable Future
Dublin

BREAKING: Water Restrictions Will Be In Place In Dublin For The Foreseeable Future

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin