Drivers Who Abandoned Cars During Storm Emma Are Being Urged To Collect Them

Several cars were left unattended after getting stuck in the snow...

After being battered by for the past few days, the country is finally getting back on its feet.

Transport services are getting back on track, most of the shops are re-stocked with bread and milk (praise the Lord), and now anyone who abandoned their car is being urged to collect it.

The M50 tweeted to let the people of Dublin know that they have moved most of the cars left on the road to their depot.

The tweet stated: "If anyone had left a car on the M50 can you please get in touch with us as we have removed most of them at this stage to our depot to allow us to continue ploughing the hard shoulder."

If anyone had left a car on the M50 can you please get in touch with us as we have removed most of them at this stage to our depot to allow us to continue ploughing the hard shoulder. — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) March 5, 2018

Dublin City Council is also urging motorists to collect their cars, as some of them were causing obstructions to the crews trying to clear the roads.

They tweeted: "Was your vehicle abandoned on a road due to #StormEmma? We're asking you to recover your vehicle as it is obstructing operational crews."

Was your vehicle abandoned on a road due to #StormEmma ? We're asking you to recover your vehicle as it is obstructing operational crews. pic.twitter.com/q8KAtYtBBs — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) March 4, 2018

