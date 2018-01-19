The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal

An absolute heap of Ireland's funniest acts. THIS is what you're doing on March 17...

We're laughing already!

The line-up for this year's Paddy's Night in Support of Comic Relief at the 3 Arena has been announced and it's pretty much a who's who of who's tickled the nation's funny bones over the past couple of decades or so.

March 17 is often one of those days that can be a bit of a damp squib so it would definitely be nice to have something a little bit different lined up for this year.

Paddy's night in support of Comic Relief returns to @3arenadublin - Tickets go on sale Monday 22nd January at 9am! @comicrelief pic.twitter.com/0P0g01fATg — 3Arena (@3arenadublin) January 18, 2018

Take a deep breath and feast your eyeballs on the stellar line-up for this year:

- Tommy Tiernan

- Alison Spittle

- Foil Arms And Hog

- Ardal O'Hanlon

- PJ Gallagher

- Deirdre O'Kane

- Lords Of Strut

- David O'Doherty

- Neil Delamare

- Bernard O'Shea

- Joanne McNally

- Adam Hills

- Barry Murphy

- Gearóid Farrelly

- Andrew Maxwell

Paddy's night #comic relief- classic comedy from a gaggle of comics pic.twitter.com/JYAN7ud938 — Shirley Gallagher (@Shirleyatsyspro) March 17, 2017

Last year was the first time the event took place and it's sure to become an annual thing, possibly even as much of a Paddy's Day tradition as donning a leprechaun outfit and sinking a rake of Guinness.

What's more, it's all for a good cause. As if the line-up didn't give you enough reason to go along. The 2017 edition raised over €212,000 and they'll be hoping to top that this year no doubt. Tickets cost €45 and are on sale from this Monday January 22 at 9am.

