This Dublin Bar Is Hosting A Very Special Tribute Night To Dolores O'Riordan Next Week

Dance the night away to the music of The Cranberries and more

Dor Jan

As tributes from all across the world poured in for the tragic death of Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries and rock chick extraordinaire, one Dublin bar will be paying tribute in their own special way. 

TRAMLINE on Hawkin's Street is an underground venue with a whopper sound system and they're gonna host a tribute night to Dolores on Monday evening with live music from four Irish musicians, in association with HotPress Magazine. 

Performing on the night and paying tribute to Dolores are Hvmmingbyrd, a Dublin duo made up of Deborah Byrne and Suzette Das who have been described as "Sweet, ephemeral harmonies with a hazy electro twist"; Outsider, aka Seán Ó Corcoráin who will bring his Springsteen-esque, neo-punk; Junior Brother, who's the experimental folk singer Ronan Kealy and the hugely successful indie rockers Ham Sandwich.

You'll Be Dying To Try The Plane Food Next Time You Get A Flight From Dublin Airport Tickets are €5 and will be available at the door and there's a €10 pizza and pint deal on the night. 

Plus, if you pre-book at booth at Tramline for eight people or more you get a complementary bottle of Miller for each of your party. NICE.

READ NEXT: 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

There Has Been An Unexpected Twist In The Conor McGregor UFC Title Saga
