The Nitelink is set to return this Friday

By Fiona Frawley

October 18, 2021 at 3:14pm

Provided the reopening of the night time economy goes ahead as planned.

Dublin Bus confirmed last week that after much public discussion around the topic, the Nitelink service will recommence this Friday, 22nd of October.

The return of the late night bus service will be "subject to a final government decision on further reopening of the economy".

When the National Transport Authority confirmed there were no plans for the Nitelink to return, there was a general consensus of disappointment at the lack of a safe mode of transportation for people travelling home late at night.

However, it's since been confirmed that if nightclubs return on the 22nd, so will the Nitelink.

The service, if it returns, will provide late night buses across 16 routes in the Greater Dublin Area, and will add to existing 24-hour services currently in operation across the following routes:

  • 39a - Connecting Ongar, through the city centre, to UCD Belfield
  • 41 - City centre to Dublin Airport and Swords
  • 15 - From Ballycullen Road via city centre to Clongriffin Further information on the Nitelink service will be available shortly.

Friday will reveal all!

Header image via Instagram/academydublin

