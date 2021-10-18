The Nitelink is set to return this Friday

Provided the reopening of the night time economy goes ahead as planned.

Dublin Bus confirmed last week that after much public discussion around the topic, the Nitelink service will recommence this Friday, 22nd of October.

The return of the late night bus service will be "subject to a final government decision on further reopening of the economy".

When the National Transport Authority confirmed there were no plans for the Nitelink to return, there was a general consensus of disappointment at the lack of a safe mode of transportation for people travelling home late at night.

It's exhausting watching the Nitelink be justified only as a neccessary service to shift workers, and I say this as a late shift worker myself. People have lots of good, bad and indifferent reasons to be out and about late at night that have nothing to do with work. https://t.co/JQF6Efdyhl — Stephen Bourke (@AnBurcach) October 15, 2021

The Nitelink not returning with clubs is a recipe for tragedy. We’re still hearing about the horrific events of the Sarah Everard case, yet our government is willing to have women spend their money on the Dublin nightlife while also leaving them vulnerable on the streets?? Joke. — Jack B🐝 (@Retro_JCB) October 11, 2021

what is the reason for not bringing the nitelink back other than just to cause problems i dont understand — bich (@saoirse_idk) October 12, 2021

However, it's since been confirmed that if nightclubs return on the 22nd, so will the Nitelink.

The service, if it returns, will provide late night buses across 16 routes in the Greater Dublin Area, and will add to existing 24-hour services currently in operation across the following routes:

39a - Connecting Ongar, through the city centre, to UCD Belfield

41 - City centre to Dublin Airport and Swords

15 - From Ballycullen Road via city centre to Clongriffin Further information on the Nitelink service will be available shortly.

Delighted that @dublinbusnews nitelink services are returning from Friday 22 October. Good for business, customers and the city. Another positive step forward. More information on https://t.co/v5rZEv9lgb shortly #DublinBus #PublicTransport #Nitelink pic.twitter.com/43cXxsDKLO — Ray Coyne (Please wear a face covering 😷) (@ray_dublin) October 15, 2021

Friday will reveal all!

