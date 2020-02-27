Close

  The Olympia Theatre is set to undergo major upgrade works this year

The Olympia Theatre is set to undergo major upgrade works this year

By James Fenton

February 27, 2020 at 10:08am

The Olympia Theatre is set to undergo major upgrade works this year, its general manager has confirmed.

John Johnston has told US website Pollstar that the Olympia Theatre will undergo major mechanical works alongside some external facade upgrades throughout 2020.

Johnston explained that "This is part of a continual upgrade that we have been carrying out over the last few years which has included complete refurbishment of our public bar areas, new removable stalls seating as well as major upgrade works to stage power, grid and flying systems."

The Olympia is well-known for hosting some of the biggest names in music of the years, with the likes of Ian Brown, Paul Weller and Ocean Colour Scene among the acts that are confirmed to perform there this year.

Speaking about the enduring popularity of the Dame Street venue, Johnston added: "We are in a very healthy position after an excellent 2019. We are set up for an even better 2020."

Johnston also promised some more big names will be coming to the Olympia in the near future, saying: "We are continuing to work on bringing in a number of major acts later in the year that we cannot mention just yet. Watch this space!"

The full Pollstar piece on the current and future state of the Olympia Theatre can be found here.

