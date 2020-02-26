Close

  • Plans to extend the Luas line with four new stops have been revealed

Plans to extend the Luas line with four new stops have been revealed

By James Fenton

February 26, 2020 at 10:11am

Details of plans to extend the Luas network further into the northside have been revealed this morning.

The so-called 'Fingluas' project will see the northern part of the green line extended from its current terminus in Broombridge to the N2/M50 interchange at Charlestown.

The new track will be four kilometres long and will include four new stations as well as a park and ride facility. Planning for the new Luas extension comes just over two years after the cross-city service came into effect, taking in stops at Phibsboro, Cabra and Broombridge among others.

Back in November, then-Fine Gael TD Noel Rock outlined how the project would benefit local residents, saying "I know (the Luas) has made a huge difference to Cabra and Broombridge and I know it will do the same for Finglas South, West and Finglas Village. This will give Finglas the investment it deserves and needs."

The news of the Fingluas project comes on the same day that construction begins on the new Pelletstown station serving the Maynooth commuter line between Broombridge and Ashtown.

