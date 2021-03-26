The perfect Easter treat box for your fave vegan

Looking for a vegan Easter gift? We've found the cutest box!

I feel like we all have a lovely vegan in our life these days (shout out to my pal Katie!) Sometimes it can be hard to find a nice gift to send them - well if you've been looking, I think I've found the perfect Easter gift box!

This is the Easter Love Box by The Vegan Tart. The Easter Love Box contains cookies, Easter egg shaped macarons and gorgeous chocolate egg nests decorated with gold leaf. STUN.

Or if chocolate isn't your thing, The Vegan Tart is also bringing fresh spring vibes to the table with these delish vegan Lemon Meringue Tarts too!

There are so many lovely Easter eggs available to order from Irish businesses, you can check them out here. Don't forget to get your orders in quick, the Easter bunny's arrival is just around the corner!!

Lead Image via Instagram/thevegantart

