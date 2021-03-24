Calls made to reopen Dublin Zoo and other outdoor amenities

By James Fenton

March 24, 2021 at 11:20am

Share:
Calls made to reopen Dublin Zoo and other outdoor amenities

Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie has called for outdoor amenities such as Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park to be allowed to reopen.

As the Government plots its next set of restrictions which are due to come into place from April 5, Ms. Currie has said that "Dublin Zoo is struggling to survive and we could be making use of local outdoor controlled attractions.” She added that outdoor amenities like Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park are "able to control numbers entering their gates by the hour in a way the public parks can’t”.

Meanwhile Fianna Fáil Seanad leader Lisa Chambers has called for "additional freedoms" to be granted to those that have been vaccinated. She said that "I see no reason why somebody in their 80s cannot access the public pool facilities in Castlebar for example, that is open to elite athletes."

Ms. Chambers also pointed to a dwindling level of public support for Covid-19 restrictions, saying that "I know for a fact that there are multiple shebeens operating down the country. People are getting their hair done. We need to provide hope and a pathway out of this.”

Current Level 5 restrictions will expire on Easter Monday.

READ NEXT: Cream Of The Crop artisan gelato shop finds new home in Dublin 8 

Share:

Latest articles

Cuan Dublin is a new 'sandwich heaven' opening in Smithfield soon

Dublin tech developer creates system to help service staff get tips easier during the pandemic

Cream Of The Crop artisan gelato shop finds new home in Dublin 8 

Calling all plant parents - This Dublin café is giving away free compost 

You may also love

Dublin tech developer creates system to help service staff get tips easier during the pandemic

Latest CSO figures indicate 80% of Dubliners are staying local to combat Covid-19 spread

Promising Young Woman director on the Irish film that influenced her movie

Nothing Compares to this unique Bray gaff - And its famous owner is now selling up

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.