The Pokémon Company set to lease office space in Dublin city centre

Japanese media giant The Pokémon Company has entered into a long-term lease at Central Plaza in Dublin city centre.

According to The Irish Times, 'The Pokémon Company as entered into a long-term lease for 5,000sq ft of space distributed across the third and fourth floors at 2 Central Plaza.'

The company will be paying €60 per square foot for the offices on the new site located at the former Central Bank HQ on Dame Street. Other companies involved in the new location include Krispy Kreme, Gino's Gelato and Bujo.

The Pokémon Company is responsible for the brand management, production, marketing and licensing of the Pokémon franchise, which consists of video games, trading cards, a television series, movies and more.

When completed, the new Central Plaza is expected to accommodate 1,500 workers. You can read more details about the development here.

