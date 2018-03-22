The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled

Dublin's new €3bn Metrolink was unveiled today with plans for 15 brand new stations.

The project is expected to open in 2027 and will run from Sandyford to Swords. Traveling from the city centre to the airport is expected to take 20 minutes with the system carrying 15,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

Proposed route for ‘MetroLink’ - 30 trains per hour in each direction, capacity for 30,000 passengers per hour, 15 brand new stations and 4,000 jobs during construction phase. Due for completion in 2027. pic.twitter.com/BaxpAz8nB3 — Karin Carthy (@KarinCarthy) March 22, 2018

(credit: @KarinCarthy)

Stops on the proposed route include Dublin Airport, Collins Avenue, Griffith Park and O'Connell Street. Public consultation on the 26km line begins today.

