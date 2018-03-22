Dublin

The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled

Including 15 brand new stops...

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 14 30 09

Dublin's new €3bn Metrolink was unveiled today with plans for 15 brand new stations. 

The project is expected to open in 2027 and will run from Sandyford to Swords. Traveling from the city centre to the airport is expected to take 20 minutes with the system carrying 15,000 passengers per hour in each direction. 

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 14 28 07

(credit: @KarinCarthy)

Stops on the proposed route include Dublin Airport, Collins Avenue, Griffith Park and O'Connell Street. Public consultation on the 26km line begins today.

metrolink Dublin
