Iconic Dublin hotel shares message to the public ahead of reopening

Garry Hughes, Executive Head Chef at The Shelbourne, has shared a message to the public ahead of the hotel's reopening later this month.

A number of businesses in the hospitality industry were given the green light to reopen at the end of this month, hotels amongst them and staff at Dublin's iconic The Shelbourne Hotel are busy putting measures in place to ensure they can get back to doing what they do best from next week.

Sharing a message from Garry Huges, Executive Head Chef at The Shelbourne, he assured the public that social distancing will be adhered to and that all safety and sanitation measures will be also be met.

Saying that the team are devoted to bringing people the "memorable experience of luxury and delight" that The Shelbourne has come to be known for, they're preparing to reopen their doors on June 29th.

"I'm so looking forward to welcoming everybody back on the 29th of June when we get to restart our Afternoon Tea and our lunch and dinner in our Saddle Room. I've been working back of house to make sure our environment is a safe place for our associates and also for our guests and we're just so looking forward to reopening our doors."

