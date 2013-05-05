Feature Food and Drink Pubs Dublin

The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening

Hide from the freezing cold tonight with a few hot whiskeys

Cosy Fire

It's bleedin' baltic out there at the moment, so we're in the mood for a hot whiskey or seven in a nice cosy pub.

We're channeling the wooly jumper cosy vibe right now, so here's our pick of the ten loveliest spots for catchup drinks this evening...

The Bloody Stream, Howth

If you happen to live in and around Howth, you're a very lucky human. 

However, if not, it's a mere DART ride away with plenty of sea air, brilliant walks, fish and chips and creamy pints of the black stuff to keep you going all day long. 

Plus, The Stream is conveniently located below the DART station, so you can stay 'til the very last minute. 

12193883 10153743047769650 6782056499658974072 N
12274304 10153761298939650 3977012469754270043 N

37 Dawson Street, Dublin 2

Okay fine, so it's more a bar than a pub but those red couches are just perfect for lounging in with a drink in hand.

The Royal Oak, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

A true Dublin pub – no fuss, no frills, just good pints and a lovely clientele.

The Brazen Head, Lower Bridge Street, Dublin 8

A little hidden gem in Dublin, far enough away from town to avoid drunken crowds but well worth a visit.

Slattery's, Capel Street, Dublin 1

A really cosy pub with amazing grub that comes in humungous portions. Go for a pint, stay for seven.

The Library Bar, Exchequer Street, Dublin 2

Tucked away on the first floor of the Central Hotel on Exchequer Street you'll find a toasty drawing room with an open fire. 

So toasty, in fact, that you won't want to leave. Ever.

A post shared by E (@evilevestrikesagain) on

The Gingerman, Fenian Street, Dublin 2

Say yes to life, yes to cosiness, and yes to cheap pitchers of beer.

A post shared by Olivia (@martini0live) on

Mother Reillys, Rathmines, Dublin 6

A brilliant spot for anyone around Dublin 6, with one of the nicest publicans in the city. 

Conveniently located very close to a Chinese and a chipper to fill your tummy after last orders.

Cassidys, Westmoreland Street, Dublin 2

Pizza, couches, board games, wax covered wine bottles and every craft beer you could ever want. 

We're in.

The Long Stone, Townsend Street, Dublin 2

There's something about this spot that just screams cosy...

Whether you go for their amazing pub grub platters, their cheap pints or their heated smoking area with a pool table, you'll be happy out.

A post shared by David (@avin11_) on

READ NEXT: Where To Get A Spray Tan In Dublin That Won't Leave You Lookin' Like An Oompa Loompa

pubs in dublin drinking
Fíodhna Horan Murphy

Written By

Fíodhna Horan Murphy

Fíodhna is deputy editor of Lovin Dublin and the Lovin Group. She's mad into music, gigs, cans by the canal and anything leopard print.

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening
The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening
14 Unforgettable Irish Ads From The Noughties
14 Unforgettable Irish Ads From The Noughties
Christmas In Dublin Wouldn't Be The Same Without These Seven Traditions
Christmas In Dublin Wouldn't Be The Same Without These Seven Traditions
11 Times Irish Telly Was Accidentally Feckin' Hilarious
11 Times Irish Telly Was Accidentally Feckin' Hilarious
20 Things You Notice While Spending Your First Ever Christmas In Dublin
20 Things You Notice While Spending Your First Ever Christmas In Dublin
These Are The Most Romantic Christmassy Dates In Dublin
These Are The Most Romantic Christmassy Dates In Dublin
7 Great Places To Get A Last-Minute Christmas Gift In Dublin
7 Great Places To Get A Last-Minute Christmas Gift In Dublin
These Four Dublin Spots Are Serving Dinner On Christmas Day
These Four Dublin Spots Are Serving Dinner On Christmas Day
Six Deadly Ways To Make Friends In Dublin Before The End Of The Year
Six Deadly Ways To Make Friends In Dublin Before The End Of The Year
9 Must-Try Indulgent Treats In Dublin This Christmas
9 Must-Try Indulgent Treats In Dublin This Christmas
16 Perfect Places To Pop The Question In Dublin This Christmas
16 Perfect Places To Pop The Question In Dublin This Christmas
The Dublin Male's Guide To Last-Minute Christmas Shopping
The Dublin Male's Guide To Last-Minute Christmas Shopping
Looking For Something To Do? Take A Stroll Along The Great South Wall Walk
Dublin

Looking For Something To Do? Take A Stroll Along The Great South Wall Walk
Fans Rush To Show Support For Conor McGregor After Latest Emotional Instagram Post
News

Fans Rush To Show Support For Conor McGregor After Latest Emotional Instagram Post
Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
News

Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines
News

Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
Food and Drink

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
News

Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin