The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening

Hide from the freezing cold tonight with a few hot whiskeys

It's bleedin' baltic out there at the moment, so we're in the mood for a hot whiskey or seven in a nice cosy pub.

We're channeling the wooly jumper cosy vibe right now, so here's our pick of the ten loveliest spots for catchup drinks this evening...

The Bloody Stream, Howth

If you happen to live in and around Howth, you're a very lucky human.

However, if not, it's a mere DART ride away with plenty of sea air, brilliant walks, fish and chips and creamy pints of the black stuff to keep you going all day long.

Plus, The Stream is conveniently located below the DART station, so you can stay 'til the very last minute.

37 Dawson Street, Dublin 2

Okay fine, so it's more a bar than a pub but those red couches are just perfect for lounging in with a drink in hand.

The Royal Oak, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

A true Dublin pub – no fuss, no frills, just good pints and a lovely clientele.

The Brazen Head, Lower Bridge Street, Dublin 8

A little hidden gem in Dublin, far enough away from town to avoid drunken crowds but well worth a visit.

Slattery's, Capel Street, Dublin 1

A really cosy pub with amazing grub that comes in humungous portions. Go for a pint, stay for seven.

The Library Bar, Exchequer Street, Dublin 2

Tucked away on the first floor of the Central Hotel on Exchequer Street you'll find a toasty drawing room with an open fire.

So toasty, in fact, that you won't want to leave. Ever.

The Gingerman, Fenian Street, Dublin 2

Say yes to life, yes to cosiness, and yes to cheap pitchers of beer.



Mother Reillys, Rathmines, Dublin 6

A brilliant spot for anyone around Dublin 6, with one of the nicest publicans in the city.

Conveniently located very close to a Chinese and a chipper to fill your tummy after last orders.

Cassidys, Westmoreland Street, Dublin 2

Pizza, couches, board games, wax covered wine bottles and every craft beer you could ever want.

We're in.

The Long Stone, Townsend Street, Dublin 2

There's something about this spot that just screams cosy...

Whether you go for their amazing pub grub platters, their cheap pints or their heated smoking area with a pool table, you'll be happy out.

