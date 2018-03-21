The Top 10 Most Clamped Streets In Dublin Have Been Revealed

You might want to avoid parking in these areas...

Mespil Road along the Grand Canal is the Dublin street which generated the most money in clamping fees in 2017, according to new figures acquired by the Irish Independent.

Dublin City Council told the publication that €82,640 in clamping fees came from the road in 2017. In second place was Waterloo Road with €63,040 followed by the South Circular Road which generated €56,640.

In fourth place, and number one on the northside, was Gardiner Street Lower which gathered €50,800 while Merrion Square West was fifth on the list with €46,160.

Rounding off the top 10 were the following streets:

6. Burlington Road (€43,920)

7. Merrion Square North (€43,600)

8. Ormond Quay Upper (€42,320)

9. Fitzwilliam Square North (€41,920)

10. Capel Street (€34,320)

