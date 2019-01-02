The Ultimate Dublin Bento Box Bucket List

Sushi is the perfect lunch.

There, we've said it. Compact, easy to eat, affordable and delicious. And the bento box is basically the adult lunch box we've all been crying out for for years.

Haven't tried one? You're missing out. Check out where to get the very best ones below...

1. Japanese Kitchen by J2 Sushi

Run by the friendliest kids in town, this hidden gem on Poolbeg Street is cheap, tasty and serves some of the best matcha lattés in Dublin.

And coming in at €8.50, these boast some of the best value around.

2. Musashi

Filling, flavoursome and really f*cking delicious – this sushi haunt is famously brilliant and also impressively affordable.

€9.45 for some of the freshest grub going.



You know it's legit when a fisherman carries a whole salmon pass you through the restaurant @musashi_sushi pic.twitter.com/2ghBykWpsD — Alana Laverty (@AlanaLav) August 2, 2016

3. Michie Sushi

Some of the genuinely nicest sushi in town, with super fresh ingredients and DELICIOUS sushi combos.

You can find Michie in Sandyford, Ranelagh, the IFSC and Dún Laoghaire. And they deliver.



4. Zakura

Famed for their bento boxes, Zakura's Facebook page is FILLED with their dozens of delicious bento combinations.

And for €8.99 you could be doing a lot worse...

5. Ukiyo

Not just for karaoke.

Ukiyo is a fantastic little spot, just on the corner of Exchequer Street. Their killer bento boxes are €10 and could fill even the hungriest sushi lover up for the day.

6. Sushi King

Make way for royalty, as these guys have absolutely nailed it.

For just €8.99 you can get stuck into an absolute FEAST. I mean, who can argue with the sushi KING?

7. Aoki

Aoki has you absolutely spoiled with €8.50 for a delicious bento box, made with love, care and sticky rice.

There are both hot and cold variations available, with the option to purchase a drink for €1 extra.

8. Yamamori

This place is famous for big portions, big tastes and big smiles on customers' faces.

Their lunch time bentos retail at the slightly more expensive €9.95, but are definitely worth their weight in raw fish.

9. Kokoro

This place has an impressive selection of both hot and cold bentos, including a daily cold Kokoro Sushi Bento, Omega 3 Salmon Superior Bento, Heart and Soul Bento and Sashimi Bento, all retailing at between €7.65 - €9.85

And their food looks pretty bloody good...

10. Banyi

The only box on the list to go over a tenner (at €10.90, with miso included) Banyi offers it all and leaves nothing out, with their super elegant boxes, filled with delicate Japanese food.

It's regarded as one of the better sushi places in town, hence the slightly higher price tag. But trust us, it's so worth it.

11. Hailan

Hailan is pretty much as authentic as it gets.

Cooking the food right in front of you, these guys totally immerse you into the Japanese food experience.

12. Tani

The home of the sushi boat – Tani was never going to disappoint.

Their bento comes in at €9.90 with a combination of Miso Soup, Sushi Maki, Steamed Rice, Gyoza Salad with a hot dish, and any of the following:

Seafood Mix in Teriyaki Sauce

Shredded Chicken with Vegetable in Curry Sauce

Crispy Duck in Hoisin Duck Sauce

Shredded Chicken in Teriyaki Sauce

Vegetable Tempura with Tempura Sauce

And yes, they're all just as unreal as they sound.

