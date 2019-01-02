Dublin

The Ultimate Dublin Bento Box Bucket List

Makin' miso hungry

Screen Shot 2017 03 06 At 15 38 07

Sushi is the perfect lunch.

There, we've said it. Compact, easy to eat, affordable and delicious. And the bento box is basically the adult lunch box we've all been crying out for for years.

Haven't tried one? You're missing out. Check out where to get the very best ones below...

1. Japanese Kitchen by J2 Sushi

Run by the friendliest kids in town, this hidden gem on Poolbeg Street is cheap, tasty and serves some of the best matcha lattés in Dublin.

And coming in at €8.50, these boast some of the best value around.

12733624 889695261150790 7745759859799017336 N

2. Musashi

Filling, flavoursome and really f*cking delicious – this sushi haunt is famously brilliant and also impressively affordable.

€9.45 for some of the freshest grub going.

3. Michie Sushi

Some of the genuinely nicest sushi in town, with super fresh ingredients and DELICIOUS sushi combos.

You can find Michie in Sandyford, Ranelagh, the IFSC and Dún Laoghaire. And they deliver.

12391837 10153780238553839 548541744290712624 N

4. Zakura

Famed for their bento boxes, Zakura's Facebook page is FILLED with their dozens of delicious bento combinations.

And for €8.99 you could be doing a lot worse...

16998755 588127468052889 1205468462937065898 N

5. Ukiyo

Not just for karaoke.

Ukiyo is a fantastic little spot, just on the corner of Exchequer Street. Their killer bento boxes are €10 and could fill even the hungriest sushi lover up for the day.

Slack For I Os Upload 1 1

6. Sushi King

Make way for royalty, as these guys have absolutely nailed it.

For just €8.99 you can get stuck into an absolute FEAST. I mean, who can argue with the sushi KING?

10731103 726853497398906 733586832137525431 N 1

7. Aoki

Aoki has you absolutely spoiled with €8.50 for a delicious bento box, made with love, care and sticky rice.

There are both hot and cold variations available, with the option to purchase a drink for €1 extra.

13226975 1699988583608598 1400375670580206981 N 160607 153001

8. Yamamori

This place is famous for big portions, big tastes and big smiles on customers' faces.

Their lunch time bentos retail at the slightly more expensive €9.95, but are definitely worth their weight in raw fish.

12936690 10156711760555147 4104193679472584667 N

9. Kokoro

This place has an impressive selection of both hot and cold bentos, including a daily cold Kokoro Sushi Bento, Omega 3 Salmon Superior Bento, Heart and Soul Bento and Sashimi Bento, all retailing at between €7.65 - €9.85

And their food looks pretty bloody good...

251321 113615112061941 6146193 N

10. Banyi

The only box on the list to go over a tenner (at €10.90, with miso included) Banyi offers it all and leaves nothing out, with their super elegant boxes, filled with delicate Japanese food.

It's regarded as one of the better sushi places in town, hence the slightly higher price tag. But trust us, it's so worth it.

13230297 1053131274775748 2586987710460191723 N

11. Hailan

Hailan is pretty much as authentic as it gets.

Cooking the food right in front of you, these guys totally immerse you into the Japanese food experience.

16299432 1435034289840712 2964615393767440152 N

12. Tani

The home of the sushi boat – Tani was never going to disappoint.

Their bento comes in at €9.90 with a combination of Miso Soup, Sushi Maki, Steamed Rice, Gyoza Salad with a hot dish, and any of the following:

  • Seafood Mix in Teriyaki Sauce
  • Shredded Chicken with Vegetable in Curry Sauce
  • Crispy Duck in Hoisin Duck Sauce
  • Shredded Chicken in Teriyaki Sauce
  • Vegetable Tempura with Tempura Sauce

And yes, they're all just as unreal as they sound.

12321268 952525054801442 8862226711461946494 N

READ NEXT: PICS: This Intriguing New Coffee Shop Is To Open Soon In Rathmines

