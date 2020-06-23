Dining at The Westbury will reopen to the public early next month, with the hotel also set to welcome guests to stay from July 20th onwards.

Luxurious Dublin hotel The Westbury has confirmed that Balfes, Wilde and The Gallery will all reopen early next month, serving food from July 2nd.

Both the menu at Balfes and that at Wilde have been given an upgrade ahead of their reopening, with the former also offering guests the choice to sit indoors or dine al fresco on the terrace. Customers at Wilde will be able to avail of their new Everything's Rosé selection, curated by Head Sommelier Philip Dunne while The Gallery will bring back its much-loved Afternoon Tea and light-dining menu.

Also announcing that they'll be reopening hotel accommodation to guests at the end of next month, visitors can stay at The Westbury from July 20th onwards.

Saying that the health, safety and well-being of guests and staff members stands as the highest priority, management has assured the public that a comprehensive suite of health and safety protocols will be implemented upon reopening.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Iconic Dublin hotel shares message to the public ahead of reopening