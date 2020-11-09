There is a mini-Winter Market launching in Smithfield

Perfect way to get warm when if you're out and about on a stroll.

If you've ever been to Berlin or Vienna or really any of the major European cities during the winter, then you already know that they tend to go BIG with their Christmas markets, taking up huge spaces and filled with vendors and lots of different kinds of food and drinks.

For whatever reason, it isn't something that Dublin has managed to do - to get a properly MASSIVE Winter Market up and running - but if the alternative are a spate of these mini-Winter Markets dotted around the place, then we'll be perfectly happy with that in the run up to this Christmas!

Located in Smithfield Square, you will find this new mini-market will be selling hot food (Hot dogs! Chicken wings! Apple strudel!) and hot drinks (Mulled wine! Hot whiskey! Irish coffee!) from Oscars Cafe Bar, and stalls set up by the legendary cake-maker The Cupcake Guy, as well as breads, cakes, and treats by Arun Bakery.

There will also be more outlets joining in the festive fun in the coming weeks.

The mini-Winter Market is currently set to open from 4pm on Fridays, and from 12pm on Saturday and Sundays.

