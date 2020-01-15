There will be a number of city centre road closures today due to a farming protest

The Gardaí have confirmed that there will be a number of city centre road closures today due to a protest by members of the farming sector.

Over the past few months, farmers have been involved in a long-running dispute with meat factories, centred around the prices they are paid for beef, which they see as unsustainable.

Towards the tail end of 2019, two protests brought Dublin to a standstill, with tractors from all over the country descending on Leinster House, and today around 400 vehicles are expected to create blockades in the city centre.

Last night, the Gardaí advised the public that the following city centre road closures will be in effect from 10am today:

Kildare Street

Molesworth Street

St. Stephen's Green South

Merrion Square West/South/East

Merrion Square Upper

Traffic arrangements - Planned Protest - Dublin City Centre 15th January 2020 pic.twitter.com/EVw6j45J05 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 14, 2020

The post added that the eastbound traffic on Kevin Street will be diverted up New Bride Street and St. Stephen's Green North and East will only remain open for public transport from 2pm.

Luas confirmed that delays should be expected on the red and line throughout the afternoon, later adding that green line passengers will also be affected.