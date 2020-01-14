Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

More acts announced for St Patrick's Festival 2020

By Sarah Finnan

January 14, 2020 at 11:56am

Share:

It’s gonna be a good one.

One of the world’s biggest cultural celebrations, the St Patrick’s Festival will return to Dublin this March.

Running March 13th to 17th, the five-day event promises to be the mother of all festivals. Featuring a stellar line-up of both national and international performers, previously announced acts for the festival include Jessy Lanza, Annie Mac, Kojaque, Soulé and Guests.

Along with This is How We Fly with special guest Iarla Ó Lionáird, Lisa Hannigan and Colm Mac Con Iomaire with the Contempo Quartet.

Today announcing another score of live events, Welsh music titan and Super Furry Animals’ frontman Gruff Rhys will take to the stage at Christchurch Cathedral on Friday, March 13th. Joined by a special Irish guest who is yet to be announced.

Northern Irish-English alt-folk duo The Breath will liven up the Pepper Canister Church on March 14th, accompanied by Scottish piper and Guardian Folk Album of the Month winner Bríghde Chaimbeul and fiddle player Aidan O’Rourke.

Part of SEODA – A Celtic Collaboration: Ireland, Wales and Scotland, the concerts aim to highlight and strengthen the deep-rooted Celtic traditions shared between the three neighbours.

Dublin duo Stephen Shannon and Cillian McDonnell, also known as Mount Alaska, will take to the on March 15th, followed by performances from the ever-impressive Dublin Gospel Choir on March 16th and 17th.

Tickets for the special Parade Grandstand Seating and lunch packages are on sale now. Full programme announcement due for February. Next year will see the return of the Festival Village as well as the World Food Village at Merrion Square.

Nowhere does a St Patrick's Festival quite like the motherland.

READ NEXT: This monthly stargazing yoga session sounds deadly

Share:

Latest articles

There’s a ‘VIP closet clear-out‘ this weekend in aid of the Australian bushfires

Risk of sleet and snow in parts of Dublin today after Storm Brendan chaos

This monthly stargazing yoga session sounds deadly

Erics and Evas can get free lunch in this Dublin pub all week

You may also love

There’s a ‘VIP closet clear-out‘ this weekend in aid of the Australian bushfires

This monthly stargazing yoga session sounds deadly

Dublin Fruit & Veg Market to hold a free two day festival for the Chinese New Year

This Dublin pub is hosting a singles night next week

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy