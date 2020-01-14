More acts announced for St Patrick's Festival 2020

It’s gonna be a good one.

One of the world’s biggest cultural celebrations, the St Patrick’s Festival will return to Dublin this March.

Running March 13th to 17th, the five-day event promises to be the mother of all festivals. Featuring a stellar line-up of both national and international performers, previously announced acts for the festival include Jessy Lanza, Annie Mac, Kojaque, Soulé and Guests.

Along with This is How We Fly with special guest Iarla Ó Lionáird, Lisa Hannigan and Colm Mac Con Iomaire with the Contempo Quartet.

Today announcing another score of live events, Welsh music titan and Super Furry Animals’ frontman Gruff Rhys will take to the stage at Christchurch Cathedral on Friday, March 13th. Joined by a special Irish guest who is yet to be announced.

Northern Irish-English alt-folk duo The Breath will liven up the Pepper Canister Church on March 14th, accompanied by Scottish piper and Guardian Folk Album of the Month winner Bríghde Chaimbeul and fiddle player Aidan O’Rourke.

Part of SEODA – A Celtic Collaboration: Ireland, Wales and Scotland, the concerts aim to highlight and strengthen the deep-rooted Celtic traditions shared between the three neighbours.

Dublin duo Stephen Shannon and Cillian McDonnell, also known as Mount Alaska, will take to the on March 15th, followed by performances from the ever-impressive Dublin Gospel Choir on March 16th and 17th.

Tickets for the special Parade Grandstand Seating and lunch packages are on sale now. Full programme announcement due for February. Next year will see the return of the Festival Village as well as the World Food Village at Merrion Square.

Nowhere does a St Patrick's Festival quite like the motherland.

